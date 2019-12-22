|
|
(Albert) Larry Sawicki
(Albert) Larry Sawicki, 76, of Perrysburg, one of the strongest and kindest men we have ever known, passed away December 14, 2019 at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. Larry was born June 17, 1943 in Toledo to Raymond and Linda (Knisely) Sawicki and grew up in Whitehouse. On October 25, 1969 Larry married Kathy (Swartzlander) at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Grand Rapids, OH. Larry was an Anthony Wayne High School graduate in the class of 1961 and attended BGSU.
He began his work life at A&P in the Transportation Dept. He then worked at Ohio Citizens/National City/PNC Bank for over 35 years, starting in the Bookkeeping Dept. before moving to Private Banking until his retirement in 2002. Larry then enjoyed a few years as a guard at The Toledo Museum of Art.
Mr Sawicki is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kathy; daughters, Dawn (Tom) Daniels and Amy (Chris) Coleman; his grandchildren, Connor and Aidan Daniels, Sean and Noah Fricke, Andrew and JP Coleman, and his sister, B. Lynn (Bob) Retelle. He is also survived by his chosen family, Wayne and Ric, Joe, Joni, Jordan Ann, Su and Ian, Tom and Mary, Bridget, and Hydie. He was preceded in death by his parents and best bud, Jim Zechman.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 6603 Providence St., Whitehouse, OH. To leave an online condolence please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com
The family thanks Dr Tim Kasunic and his team at The Toledo Clinic Cancer Center for their loving care and friendship that gave us an extra four good years with Larry. He loved you all. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of NWO, 30000 E River Rd, Perrysburg, OH 43551, or .
Published in The Blade from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019