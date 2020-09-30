1/1
Larry Schacht
1936 - 2020
Larry Schacht

July 11, 1936 - Sept. 27, 2020

Larry Schacht, (84), of Luckey, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg.

Family and friends will be received Sunday, October 4, 2020, 2 - 6 p.m., at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 110 W. Main St, Luckey, OH. Social distancing will be observed, and facemasks will be required. Following a private family funeral service, a public graveside service will be held 12 p.m., Monday, October 5, 2020 at Troy Township Cemetery, 525 Krotzer Ave, Luckey.

www.marshfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Homes
OCT
5
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Troy Township Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Homes

1 entry
September 30, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Marsh Funeral Homes
