Larry Schacht
July 11, 1936 - Sept. 27, 2020
Larry Schacht, (84), of Luckey, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg.
Family and friends will be received Sunday, October 4, 2020, 2 - 6 p.m., at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 110 W. Main St, Luckey, OH. Social distancing will be observed, and facemasks will be required. Following a private family funeral service, a public graveside service will be held 12 p.m., Monday, October 5, 2020 at Troy Township Cemetery, 525 Krotzer Ave, Luckey.www.marshfuneralhomes.com