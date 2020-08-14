1/1
Larry "Lt" Todd
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry "LT" Todd

Our family is greatly saddened by the sudden death of Larry "LT" Todd on Monday, August 10, 2020, at age 73. He was a Navy veteran and was a long time employee of Dave White, and prior to that Nelda White reitring in 1999 due to injuries and illness. He loved his time in Clarkrange, TN, loved all animals especially his exotic birds.

Larry leaves behind his "mother dear", Juanita Todd; sister, Diana (Ted) Marok; brother, James "JT" (Bonnie) Todd; loving caregivers, Keith and Amanda Marok and daughters; as well as many other nieces and nephews.

His ashes will be sprinkled at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery, Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 1:00 p.m.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved