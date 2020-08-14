Larry "LT" Todd



Our family is greatly saddened by the sudden death of Larry "LT" Todd on Monday, August 10, 2020, at age 73. He was a Navy veteran and was a long time employee of Dave White, and prior to that Nelda White reitring in 1999 due to injuries and illness. He loved his time in Clarkrange, TN, loved all animals especially his exotic birds.



Larry leaves behind his "mother dear", Juanita Todd; sister, Diana (Ted) Marok; brother, James "JT" (Bonnie) Todd; loving caregivers, Keith and Amanda Marok and daughters; as well as many other nieces and nephews.



His ashes will be sprinkled at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery, Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 1:00 p.m.





