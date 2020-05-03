Laticia Shamell Henry
Laticia Shamell (Hutchens) Henry, 34, passed Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Laticia was born in Toledo, OH, October 5, 1985.
Surviving are father, Larmie Schuler; mother, Kellie Hutchens; sister, Larmisha Hutchens; brother, Larmie Hutchens; grandfather, Gerald T. Hutchens and grandmother, Bessie Schuler.
Funeral Services 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, preceded by a 4 p.m. Family Hour/Wake at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607.
cbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.