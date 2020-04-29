Latifeh "Mounifa" Doumani Mrs. Latifeh "Mounifa" Doumani, born April 10, 1932 in the village of Kafroun, Syria to her parents, Isber Barakat and Mariam Hilu Barakat, passed away on April 27, 2020 at the age of 88 in Toledo, Ohio. Mounifa was raised in Beirut, Lebanon with her siblings, Halim Barakat and Tanious Barkat. In 1970 she emigrated to the United States with her husband, Hanna Doumani, and three sons, Beshara, Amjad, and John. They settled in Toledo where she spent the remainder of her days. Mounifa, a talented seamstress, worked at the Florence Shop and at Jacobson's Department Store in West Toledo as a bridal seamstress. She was highly sought after by private clients because of her skill, dedication, and loving nature. Humble and pure of heart, she was loved by all who knew her. First and foremost, however, her life revolved around her family, which she held tightly to her bosom. She was a devoted mother to her children and their families, and a loving sister to her brother's families. She was the type of person who derived happiness from making other people happy and always put the needs of others before her own. She was preceded in death by her husband Hanna Doumani (October, 1997), her mother Mariam Barakat (1988), her father Isbir Barakat (1939). She is survived by her brothers, Halim and Tanious Barakat; her sons, Beshara Doumani (Issmat Atteereh, spouse), and their two daughters, Tala and Yara Doumani; Amjad Doumani (Afaf "Adwan" Doumani, spouse), and their two children, Kareem and Mariam Doumani; and John Doumani (Ricardo Resendiz, spouse). Due to the current health crisis, funeral services will be private. To view the funeral ceremony, please visit https://www.facebook.com/mystelias/live at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 1, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Toledo Public Library through their website at https://www.toledolibrary.org/llf as this is where Mounifa had always wished to volunteer and work. walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020.