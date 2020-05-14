(News story) Laura Craig, retired food service director at the former Parkview Hospital, who made sure inventory met menu needs but also oversaw a talented kitchen staff whose homestyle offerings outshone typical institutional fare, died Saturday in ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, Oregon. She was 90.
She had coronavirus, her daughter Laura Gray said. Mrs. Craig broke her hip in early March and went to Kingston of Sylvania for rehabilitation. She was asymptomatic for the virus until May 3.
Mrs. Craig of South Toledo was at Parkview for 32 years, retiring in the early 1990s. Parkview closed in 1994.
She actually was employed by Gladieux Corp., which had the food service contract for the osteopathic hospital in Toledo's Old West End.
Food for patients, but also for staff, was prepared in the Parkview kitchen.
"Back in that day, most hospitals cooked their own food," her daughter said. "She had all the Gladieux recipes. She also got lucky with some of the best cooks in the city of Toledo. She had the best baker. They would follow the recipe - but they would add their own."
So many dishes proved popular - chicken and dumplings, fried chicken, chicken livers, veal birds, fried cauliflower, macaroni and cheese.
"All the gravies were homemade. All the desserts were homemade - the brownies, the chocolate chip cookies," her daughter said. "Workers from the art museum would come over. Walker Funeral Home, their ambulance drivers would come over."
For Norma Groh, a retired Parkview registered nurse, the apple dumplings were memorable - "and a lot of other food that was really good," Ms. Groh said. "I think her employees loved her. She was friendly."
Mrs. Craig liked the hospital, the staff, the doctors - and whenever she was at a hospital, she was happy to run across a doctor of osteopathic medicine.
"Parkview was family. You don't see that anymore," said her daughter, who with her siblings had jobs through the years in the Parkview kitchen, where the boss wasn't "Mom."
"At work, it was 'Mrs. Craig,'" always," daughter Laura said.
"She would be someone you would want to be like," her daughter said. "In the professional environment and with friends, she was slow to anger.
"Working in a kitchen, the only white woman with black cooks in the '60s, she garnered their respect, because she was a fair boss always," her daughter said. "She hired not only her kids, but all their kids."
Mrs. Craig was a single mother of four when she became a waitress at Stouffer's Restaurant in Cleveland. The process behind the scenes caught her interest. She had a college degree, albeit in English, and was hired by Gladieux as dietician and menu manager for a hospital in Tiffin.
"She lucked into meeting people who helped train her," her daughter said. "She was very organized."
After she retired, she went to the then-new Meijer store in Maumee, hoping to be a greeter. With her background, she became a manager in paint and hardware, working until her late 70s.
She was born Oct. 17, 1929, in Bellevue, Ohio, to Clara and Martin Beat, the second youngest of what would be seven children. She went to live with an aunt and uncle, who doted on her and paid for her studies at Baldwin Wallace University, from which she received a bachelor's degree.
Her marriage to Roy Craig ended in divorce. She later married Paul English, who died Aug. 25, 1987, about two years after they married. They'd dated for several years and enjoyed traveling.
"He was a member of the [Parkview] board. They met, and they had a great relationship. That was her sweetheart," her daughter said.
Surviving are her son, Stephen James Craig; daughters, Laura Gray, Royanne McNair, and Constance Ruth DuBois; sisters, Mary Avery and Bette Roland; brother, James Beat; seven grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held later. Arrangements are by Walker Funeral Home.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on May 14, 2020.