|
|
Laura D. Fuehrer
Laura D. Fuehrer, 75, of Curtice, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Monday, March 16, 2020, after a tragic accident. Laura was born in Toledo, Ohio, on February 20, 1945, to Harold and Dorthea (Reuvenstein) Fuehrer. Laura was a 1963 graduate of Waite High School and Mercy School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse with Toledo Public Schools, retiring from Waite High School. Laura served as president of the Emergency Nurses Association, president of Mercy Alumni Association; and was a member of the YMCA Board of Directors. Laura was a compassionate, funny person who will be remembered fondly as "Aunt Granny" by her nieces and nephews.
Laura is survived by her siblings, Jennifer (Dennis) Shepherd, William (Janet) Fuehrer, Jim (Anita) Fuehrer, and Joseph (Ann) Andros; nieces and nephews, Laura (Frank) Ramirez, Jacob (Alyssa) Shepherd, Joshua Shepherd, Jonathon Shepherd, Phyllis Shepherd, Diana (Chris) Hall, Beth (Rick) Harvey, and David (Carrie) Fuehrer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Dorthea Fuehrer, Phyllis and Joseph Andros and brother, Jim Andros.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, on Sunday, March 22, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, March 23, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home, where the family will greet friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. Memorials may be directed to Waite High School Scholarship Fund; the Toledo Humane Society or the Lucas County Food Bank.
www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020