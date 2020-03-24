|
(News story) Laura D. Fuehrer, who tended to the ill and injured as an emergency room nurse and closed her career by caring for and educating students as the nurse at her alma mater, Waite High School, died March 16 in Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. She was 75.
Ms. Fuehrer of Jerusalem Township was taken by medical helicopter to St. Vincent. Her car went into the water March 15 at Meinke Marina as she tried to turn around on a narrow road, said Jenny Shepherd. She and Ms. Fuehrer were virtual sisters for decades. Ms. Fuehrer lived with Ms. Shepherd and her family and was looking for one of the household's dogs that had gotten loose.
The cause of death was drowning, said Dr. Diane Scala-Barnett, Lucas County coroner. A formal ruling is pending, but the death appears accidental, she said.
Ms. Fuehrer retired several years ago from Waite. She grew up in East Toledo and was long active in the Waite Alumni Association when she became school nurse in 2007.
"She was a faculty member who got involved and cared," said Dave Yenrick, who retired in 2014 after 19 years as principal and six years as assistant principal before that. "It was her passion, coming from the east side. She could relate."
Ms. Fuehrer was named "teacher of the month" for The Blade's Neighbors section in April, 2012. Mr. Yenrick described her then as "an unselfish individual who always places the health and safety of all students and staff as her top priority."
Waite students called her, "Nurse Laura."
"She knew so many of the families, there was a sense of trust she was able to extend to the students," said Carolyn Yenrick, who was a Waite assistant principal and then dean of students.
Ms. Fuehrer believed her emergency room experience prepared her for the daily high school experience, Mrs. Yenrick said.
"There really wasn't anything she hadn't seen," Mrs. Yenrick said. "She was never quick to jump to conclusions. She was methodical and knew what had to be thought through before her actions and speech would take over."
Ms. Fuehrer left behind emergency nursing and became a long-term substitute school nurse at Waite in 1995. Her next stop was Glendale-Feilbach Elementary School. She became one of nine registered nurses chosen in 1997 to bring nursing services to Toledo elementary schools.
She was born Feb. 20, 1945 to Dorothea and Harold Fuehrer. She was a 1963 graduate of Waite and a 1966 graduate of the Mercy School of Nursing. She received a bachelor's degree from St. Joseph's College in Standish, Maine. She latter attended the University of Toledo.
"She was always one of those caring, compassionate people," Ms. Shepherd said. "She felt she had a lot to offer people."
At Mercy Hospital, Ms. Fuehrer became a nursing shift supervisor and an assistant director of nursing. She received certifications in emergency room nursing and as a trauma nurse specialist. She was a leader as emergency care became more managed, as a system of regional trauma care was developed.
"She was very fair in her judgment calls," said Ms. Shepherd, who is a nurse and met Ms. Fuehrer as a co-worker in the Mercy emergency room. "She did expect people to do their job, and she was very good at problem solving, if there was a problem, whether it be procedural or with another employee."
She and Ms. Shepherd's parents, Phyllis and Joseph Andros, became close. After Ms. Fuehrer's parents died, Mr. and Mrs. Andros, said "Why don't we adopt you?" Ms. Shepherd recalled. They didn't hire a lawyer or petition a court, but they committed their action to writing and gave her a certificate, which she kept framed and on display when she lived on Berry Street.
Thereafter Ms. Shepherd was a sister; her brothers were Ms. Fuehrer's brothers, and she became part of an extended family.
"She was a very special person," Ms. Shepherd said.
Surviving are her brothers William and Jim Fuehrer; "adoptive" sister, Jennifer Shepherd, and "adoptive" brother, Joseph Andros.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, where the family will greet friends after 10 a.m.
The family suggests tributes to the Waite High School scholarship fund; the Toledo Area Humane Society, Maumee, or the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank.
Published in The Blade on Mar. 24, 2020