Laura J. Dowling
Laura J. Dowling, of West Toledo, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at St. Clare Commons. She was born August 28, 1924 to James J. and Laura M. (Gaffney) Dowling.
Laura was a graduate of Devilbiss High School. She worked for the Toledo Scale Company from September 15, 1942 until July 31, 1984, in four different departments, the last one, as a specification writer in the Engineering Department.
She was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, the Marian Society of St. Catherine, and later, a member of Historic St. Patrick. Laura was also a member of Toledo Scale Local #773 of U.A.W. retiree chapter, Toledo Scale Company Sorority, and the Quarter Century Club of Toledo Scale Company.
She always loved sports and joined the ladies softball and bowling leagues, and enjoyed them for many years.
Laura was preceded in death by her beloved parents; brother, John J. Dowling; sister in law, Doris Dowling; sister, Phyllis A. Beidleman; and brother in law, Roy F. Beidleman; niece, Patricia A. Beidleman; and nephews, Thomas M. Beidleman and John P. Dowling. She is survived by her loving nieces, Jill M. (Skip) Magrum, and Debora S. (Norm) Horner; nephew, James L. (Pamela) Dowling; niece in laws, Leslie Beidleman, Eileen Dowling Juvinall; honorary nieces, Sharlotte (John) Turin, Karen Welter, Phyllis (John) Tharp, Josette (Tim) McCarthy, Alicia (Matt) Kohlhofer, Anastasia (John Mark) Willey; and many great nieces and nephews.
A private Funeral Mass will be held at the Historic Church of St. Patrick, 130 Avondale Ave., Toledo on March 23. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. A celebration of Laura's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be given to American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515.
