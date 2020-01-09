Home

Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Laura J. Fredericks


1938 - 2020
Laura J. Fredericks Obituary
Laura J. Fredericks

Laura J. Fredericks, age 81, of Sylvania, passed away peacefully Monday, January 6, 2020 at her daughter's home in Ann Arbor, MI. She was born on June 21, 1938 in Jellico, Tennessee. Laura worked for many years at Kmart on Manhattan Blvd. She loved watching Michigan football and Tennessee basketball and spending time at the Lakehouse. Laura's smile and spirit will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of almost 60 years, James Fredericks; and her 3 brothers. Laura is survived by her loving children, Shawn Fredericks and Chad (Debra) Fredericks; granddaughters, Sydney and Abby Fredericks; many nieces, nephews, dear friends and neighbors.

The family will receive guests on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin on Monday, January 13, 2020 a 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Officiating will be Pastor Mark Wentz. Interment will follow in Whiteford Union Cemetery, Lambertville, MI.

To leave a special message for Laura's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020
