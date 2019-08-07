The Blade Obituaries
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home
5155 W. Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH
View Map
Laura "Jean" Jacobs


1929 - 2019
Laura "Jean" Jacobs Obituary
Laura "Jean" Jacobs

Laura "Jean" Jacobs, 89, of Toledo, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Arbors of Sylvania. She was born on August 9, 1929 to William and Trois Bonner in Fostoria, Ohio and graduated from Scott High School. Jean worked as the assistant to the director of human resources for General Mills and retired after 32 years. She was a friend to many and enjoyed life. Reading was her passion and she always had plenty of books to read. Jean was a beautiful person inside and out and had a spirit that made her unforgettable. She loved her family deeply and will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, William "Bill" Bonner. Left behind to cherish her memory are her beloved husband, Edwin "Ed" Jacobs; sons, Richard (Carol) Barrett, Scott (Shawn) Jacobs; grandson, Michael (Erin) Barrett; and great-grandchildren, Bodhi and Althea Mae Barrett.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from at 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, OH. A private entombment will be held at Toledo Memorial Park. The family would like to thank Arbors of Sylvania and Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo who assisted in her care over the last few months. Condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 7, 2019
