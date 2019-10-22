|
|
Laura L. Ladd-Dorr
Laura L. Ladd-Dorr, age 62 , of Toledo passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 in her home. She was born on July 21, 1957 in Toledo to James and May (Oliver) Ladd.
A graduate of Maumee High School, she was a dear wife, mother, granny, sister, aunt, animal lover, friend, and most of all, dog mom. A country girl at heart, she was a lover of boots and dresses. She was a gardener, crafter, pie maker, and never met a stranger. She preached love and kindness.
Laura is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Christopher Dorr; daughter, Stacey (Kari) Babcock-Vebenstad; her dog, Bella; grandchildren, Keely, Aiden, Aubree, AJ "Tank", and Paris; great-grandson, Weston; brother, James (Cindy) Ladd; and sister, Sylvia Kaintz.
A memorial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Toledo Area Humane Society. Arrangements by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019