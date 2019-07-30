|
Laura L. Lagger
Laura L. Lagger, age 70, of Toledo, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Saturday, July 27, 2019. She had spent the night before dancing with her husband, something they loved to do. She was born on November 4, 1948 to Leo and Lois (Wunschel) Hyott in Toledo. Long time realtor, administrative assistant, and humanitarian, Laura ended her career working at Impact with Hope. She was a woman of indomitable spirit and many talents. Laura loved dancing, painting, cooking, baking, sewing, crocheting and caring for others. She enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren. Laura's smile and spirit will live on in our hearts forever.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 50 years, Jerry; sons, Jerry II (Candice) and Jason (Jessica Hyde) Lagger; grandchildren, Nate, Jolie, and Max; brother, Mike (Penny) Hyott; and many other dear family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family will receive guests on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 2 – 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). Memorial Services will begin Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions in honor of Laura are asked to consider Impact with Hope or New Creations Church.
Published in The Blade from July 30 to July 31, 2019