Laura L. Logan-Beadle
Laura L. Logan-Beadle, 54, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on May 27, 1965 to Thomas and Leta (Siewert) Logan. In 2013 Laura suffered a devastating stroke, through her determination and strong will, she was able to walk down the aisle at her son's wedding just 1 ½ years later. She was a member of FBCOGT, as well as past Matron of Yondota Chapter Eastern Star and Worthy Matron elect. She loved cats, extreme couponing and collecting rubber duckies. What Laura was most proud of though, was being a grandmother.
Laura is survived by her son, Arthur (Kelly) Beadle; father, Thomas (Patti) Logan; sister, Vicki (Jim) Mickens; brother, Robert (Shala) Logan; grandchildren, Madelyn, Landon; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother, Leta; husband, Greg Peeples and brother, Thomas III.
Friends may visit at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd, on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 2:00 pm-8:00 p.m. with Eastern Star services at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Laura's name may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Charity of Donor's Choice.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 29, 2019