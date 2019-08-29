Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Logan-Beadle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura L. Logan-Beadle


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura L. Logan-Beadle Obituary
Laura L. Logan-Beadle

Laura L. Logan-Beadle, 54, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on May 27, 1965 to Thomas and Leta (Siewert) Logan. In 2013 Laura suffered a devastating stroke, through her determination and strong will, she was able to walk down the aisle at her son's wedding just 1 ½ years later. She was a member of FBCOGT, as well as past Matron of Yondota Chapter Eastern Star and Worthy Matron elect. She loved cats, extreme couponing and collecting rubber duckies. What Laura was most proud of though, was being a grandmother.

Laura is survived by her son, Arthur (Kelly) Beadle; father, Thomas (Patti) Logan; sister, Vicki (Jim) Mickens; brother, Robert (Shala) Logan; grandchildren, Madelyn, Landon; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother, Leta; husband, Greg Peeples and brother, Thomas III.

Friends may visit at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd, on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 2:00 pm-8:00 p.m. with Eastern Star services at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Laura's name may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Charity of Donor's Choice.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now