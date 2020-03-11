Home

Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Laura L. Purdy


1935 - 2020
Laura L. Purdy Obituary
Laura L. Purdy

Laura Lee Purdy, 84, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was born in Fremont, Ohio on March 11, 1935 to Lester and Lorna (Meyers) Deacon. After graduating High School she worked as a Dietary Clerk at Mercy St. Charles until her retirement. Laura enjoyed camping, birdwatching, especially hummingbirds, shopping and her feline companions. What she cherished most were her grandchildren.

Laura is survived by her granddaughter, Brooke (David) Adams; and grandchildren, Austin, Alexander and Andrew; brother, Larry (Patricia) Deacon; and daughter-in-law, Sue Claburn. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lew Purdy; and son, Bob Claburn.

Friends may visit at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd., on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Harris-Elmore Union Cemetery.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
