Laura M. Barker
07/29/1954 - 09/30/2020
Laura Margareta Barker, age 66, of Maumee, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, August 30, 2020, at her residence. She was born on July 29, 1954, in Toledo, Ohio, to Earl and Laura (Kapfen) Murray. Laura enjoyed gardening, being on the water, but most of all loved her kids and grandchildren.
Laura is survived by her sons, Cecil III (Brandy) Robinson and Shawn (Jacqueline) Zornak; grandchildren, Iziah Cecil IV, Aubrey, Zoe, Bryce and Brandon. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Robert.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10-11 am on Saturday, October 3, 2020, with a memorial service to follow at 11 am at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant Street, Maumee, Ohio 43537. Online condolences may be given at www.walkerfuneralhomes.comwalkerfuneralhomes.com