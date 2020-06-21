Laura M. Craig
Laura M. Craig

A memorial service will be held to celebrate the life of Laura Craig who passed on May 9, 2020. It will be at her home on June 27, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Please contact her daughter at 419-410-2201 for information.


Published in The Blade from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial service
01:00 - 05:00 PM
her home
