Laura M. Craig
A memorial service will be held to celebrate the life of Laura Craig who passed on May 9, 2020. It will be at her home on June 27, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Please contact her daughter at 419-410-2201 for information.
A memorial service will be held to celebrate the life of Laura Craig who passed on May 9, 2020. It will be at her home on June 27, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Please contact her daughter at 419-410-2201 for information.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.