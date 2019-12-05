|
|
Laura M. Scherer
Laura M. Scherer, passed away peacefully surrounded by love on Thursday, November 14, 2019. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on October 23, 1950.
Laurie's lifelong passion for adventure and new experiences took her around the world, her own back yard and everywhere in between. Whether she was on a boat heading down the Danube or at the local park, her quick wit and dry sense of humor showed through. You could often find her playing golf, a competitive game of scrabble, reading a novel or supporting the Arts. Laurie was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and had a love of learning, attending classes at Lourdes University (just for fun). She enjoyed spending time with all her friends and had a busy social life, there were always people to meet for breakfast, lunch and dinner, card games, book club, anything involving the outdoors and of course trips. All of which was only outdone by her love for her children and especially her grandchildren, supporting them in every way possible.
Laurie was preceded in death by her parents, Harrison and Irene Bass, brothers Jerry Bass, Ron Bass and her husband, William (Rich) Scherer. Laurie is survived by her former husband, Brad Topolski; daughter, Elizabeth (Andy) Furniss; son, Mark (Angie) Topolski; and grandchildren, Hunter and Olivia Topolski and Max and Henry Furniss; brother Rick Bass; and sister Mary Denner.
There will be a Celebration of Life held in her honor on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Olander Park Nederhouser Community Hall, 6930 Sylvania Avenue, Sylvania Ohio 43560. The family will receive guests at 11 a.m. Pastor Brian Haller will open the Celebration at noon.
Contributions in Laurie's memory can be made to the Metroparks Toledo Foundation, 5100 W. Central Ave. Ste A, Toledo, Ohio 43615 or https://metroparkstoledofoundation.org/ways-to-give/ To leave a special message for Laurie's family, please visit www.toledocremation.com
Published in The Blade on Dec. 5, 2019