Laura M. Williams, 67, of Brunswick, Maine, passed on June 21st in Mint Hill, NC surrounded by her loving family after a long and hard-fought twenty – year battle with metastatic breast cancer.



Laura was born in Woonsocket, RI to Earl S. Kane and Angelina (Fazzio) Kane. During her late teen years Laura moved with her family to Sylvania, Ohio. After graduating from Sylvania High School, Laura attended and graduated from The Mercy School of Nursing in Toledo, Ohio where Laura went on to specializing in cardiac nursing in several Toledo hospitals. In 1985, Laura moved with her husband Bob & two children to Vermont where she continued her cardiac nursing career at Rutland Regional Medical Center culminating in a twenty - year stint leading the cardiac rehabilitation program. Laura took tremendous pride in the training and life skills she so lovingly imparted to her patients. This ultimately helped to prevent the reoccurrence of their cardiac disease and to go on to live long productive lives.



Laura was a truly selfless person who lived her life for others. She was the "go to" person whenever someone in her extended family or circle of friends needed TLC during a health crisis or terminal illness. More often as not, this was at the sacrifice of her vacations, weekends and savings. Laura was a Girl Scout Leader, volunteered at her church, traveled untold thousands of miles to help care for ailing family members, and contributed hundreds of hours of her time to help her husband Bob organize and put on reunions for the Battalion he served with in Vietnam. True to form for Laura, the main focus of those reunions was helping brothers in need and remembering those that had gone before us.



Dedication to all four of Laura's children was seamless throughout their years at home and carried right through to their adult lives. No mention of Laura would be complete without mentioning the joy she experienced with the company of her grandson John. It was beyond words.



Laura loved music and theater and planting, tending and enjoying perennial flowers, shrubs and herbs. She was a prolific reader and her ultimate passion was spending time with family. This more often than not included baking and cooking meals that would rival that of any professional chef.



In 2013 Laura & Bob sold the home they built in Vermont and retired to the coast of Maine fulfilling a life-long dream of theirs. They spent countless hours walking beaches, watching sunsets, collecting sand dollars and drift wood for craftwork that Laura made, visiting lighthouses, museums, State Parks, hiking trails, picnicking, attending craft shows, county fairs, old car shows, cruising Moosehead Lake, attending summer concerts and going out to sea to visit Maine islands or just riding back country roads to discover a place they had never been.



On top of all this, Laura always retained many fond memories of the lighthouses and beaches along the South Coast of Rhode Island she visited in her earlier years.



Laura is survived by her husband, Robert (Bob) Williams of Brunswick, Maine, and children Matthew Nidek (Amy) of NY, NY, Rachel White (Bryan) of Weaverville, NC, Steven Williams (Erica) of Pawcatuck, CT, Lynn Perry (Jason) of Mint Hill, NC. and grandson John Perry of Mint Hill, NC. Laura is also survived by her sister, Karen Jackson (Nate); brother, Jeffrey Kane (Kim); nephews, Jack Kane and Noah Williams; uncles, Sam Fazzio and Richard Fazzio and aunt Diego (Dee) Capuano, as well as many cousins. Laura was also blessed with a group of long time friends whose love, compassion and encouragement were truly sustaining.



Laura's absolute and unconditional love and support for family will always be remembered. Laura's spirit will always be present at every family gathering, every family meal, every beautiful sunset and every full moon we take in.



Although there will not be services at this time, the family will be having a Celebration of Life at a later date this summer and a memorial service will be held at Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park around the time of the one-year anniversary of Laura's passing.



In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation in Laura's memory to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY. 10036.



