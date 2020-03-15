|
|
Laura Myers
02/16/1921 - 03/18/2020
Laura (Meyer) Myers passed away on March 13, 2020 at Ohio Living at Swan Creek. She was 99 years old. She was the third child of Henry and Mary (Dachenhaus) Meyer, born on the family farm in Henry County outside Hamler, Ohio. Lauren moved to Toledo in 1942 after her marriage to Jacob W. Myers. In 1983 they moved to Port Charlotte, FL. Jacob passed away in 1996 and she moved back to the Toledo area.
She was a devoted homemaker who regularly donated her time by volunteering in her children's school, Mobile Meals and various community fundraisers. She enjoyed reading, golf, bridge and travel. She was a member of All Saints Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her sister Verna Pollock; sons George (Carol), Anthony (Sandy), Thomas; and daughter, Christine (James) Blaine; grandchildren: Diana (Roy) Albertson, Debra Myers, Dawn (James) Wallen, Kelly Blane, Ty Myers and Phillip Blaine; and 10 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Jacob; brother, Arthur Meyer; sisters, Helen Patterson, June Guelde and Wilma Robbins.
A Memorial service will be held privately for the family. Memorial donations can be made to Ohio Living at Swan Creek, All Saints Lutheran Church or the donor's choice.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020