Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700

Laura Myers


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura Myers Obituary
Laura Myers

02/16/1921 - 03/18/2020

Laura (Meyer) Myers passed away on March 13, 2020 at Ohio Living at Swan Creek. She was 99 years old. She was the third child of Henry and Mary (Dachenhaus) Meyer, born on the family farm in Henry County outside Hamler, Ohio. Lauren moved to Toledo in 1942 after her marriage to Jacob W. Myers. In 1983 they moved to Port Charlotte, FL. Jacob passed away in 1996 and she moved back to the Toledo area.

She was a devoted homemaker who regularly donated her time by volunteering in her children's school, Mobile Meals and various community fundraisers. She enjoyed reading, golf, bridge and travel. She was a member of All Saints Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her sister Verna Pollock; sons George (Carol), Anthony (Sandy), Thomas; and daughter, Christine (James) Blaine; grandchildren: Diana (Roy) Albertson, Debra Myers, Dawn (James) Wallen, Kelly Blane, Ty Myers and Phillip Blaine; and 10 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Jacob; brother, Arthur Meyer; sisters, Helen Patterson, June Guelde and Wilma Robbins.

A Memorial service will be held privately for the family. Memorial donations can be made to Ohio Living at Swan Creek, All Saints Lutheran Church or the donor's choice.

walterfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -