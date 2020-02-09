Home

Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
(419) 874-3133
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E. South Boundary St.
Perrysburg, OH
Laureen P. (Stoklosa) Boring


1965 - 2020
Laureen P. (Stoklosa) Boring Obituary
Laureen P. (Stoklosa) Boring

Laureen P. (Stoklosa) Boring, 54, of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. She was born in New York City, NY, on July 9, 1965, to Henry and Patricia (Kaminski) Stoklosa. Laureen graduated from Whitmer High School in 1983 and earned her Bachelor's Degree from The University of Toledo.

Laureen married her sweetheart, Don Boring, on June 25, 1988, and together they raised three wonderful children. She was an HR Systems Manager at The Andersons, where she made many great friends throughout her 34-year career. Laureen enjoyed reading and spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and Godmother who will be dearly missed.

Laureen is survived by her husband, Don Boring; daughters, Patti (Fiancé, Rick Hansen) Boring and Jessica Boring; son, Andrew Boring; grandchildren, Summer and Ivy Hansen; mother, Patricia Stoklosa; brother, Gary (Dawn) Stoklosa; sister, Andrea (Tom) Kroma; many loving nieces, nephews and Godchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Henry Stoklosa.

Friends will be received at Witzler Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 (419-874-3133) on Monday, February 10, 2020, from 2:00 PM-8:00 PM. Funeral service and burial will be private. Memorial contributions in Laureen's name may be made to a . Online condolences may be left at:

www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
