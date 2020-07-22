Laurel Rene Falls
August 20, 1959 - July 17, 2020
Laurel Rene Falls, our "Honey", age 60 of Ida, MI passed away at home peacefully with family nearby on Friday, June 17th, 2020. Laurie was born on August 20, 1959 in Maumee, Oh to Arthur Busler and Peggy Church (Avery).
Laurie was a graduate of Maumee High School, and the University of Toledo with a nursing degree. On May 25, 1980 she was married to Kevin Falls at Side Cut MetroPark. Laurie worked for the Medical College of Ohio and American Red Cross. She was recognized by The American Red Cross for her dedication and leadership through her 30 years of work, and was awarded the highest honor in her field, The 1998 Tiffany Award.
Laurie loved her family, friends, and the birds and animals who visited her feeders. She loved staying home on the weekend, preparing an amazing Saturday or Sunday meal for the family while everyone sat around watching ball games, and fellowshipping together. Laurie was on extra duty in the fall, busy coaching the Ohio State Buckeyes through their game and would have a few choice words for them when they didn't follow her game plan. She would be sure to let you know the Buckeyes were the better team with the record OSU winning 34 vs Michigan 24 with a couple ties thrown in there during her lifetime. Time to rotate "momma needs a new pair of shoes!" Her love for sports didn't stop with the Buckeyes. Laurie spent many nights and weekends passionately cheering on and of course coaching her children and grandchildren at their sporting events. During the week Laurie loved to decompress snuggled up on the sofa reading a good romance novel. One of her favorite times each year was getting down to St Pete's Beach to visit her Mom and soak up the sunshine listening to her music and relaxing on the beach. She passed on her passion for the sun, and relaxing, to her friends and family by creating a beautiful place to hang out around her pool, the place many memories were made. Her greatest love was her family.
Laurie is survived by her husband of 40 years, Kevin F. Falls, son, Justin (Lindsey) Falls, daughters, Elizabeth (Michael) Kocher, and Angela (Brandon) Hendrickson; her mother Peggy Church; sister Gail Hugg; and her in-laws Wesley and Barbara Falls; grandchildren Jaxon and Sawyer Falls, Ethan and Colin Hendrickson, Zoey and Wesley Kocher. She was preceded in death by her father Arthur and, brother John Busler, brother in law Jim Hugg, grandparents Richard and Ethel Avery, and Francis and Elizabeth Busler.
Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S Reynolds Rd. on Friday, July 24th from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 11:00. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given to the American Red Cross.
Please view Laurie's Memorial Video Tribute and leave a condolence message for the family at Coyle Funeral Home.com
.www.coylefuneralhome.com