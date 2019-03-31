In Memorium

Beloved children

Lauren Marie Black 8/21/81-3/29/89

Ryan Gregory Black

5/11/78-3/30/89

The Dead-Billy Collins

The dead are always looking down on us they say, While we are putting on our shoes or making a sandwich, They are looking down through the glass-bottomed boats Of heaven as they row through eternity.

They watch the top of our heads moving on Earth, and when we lie down in a field or a couch, drugged perhaps by the hum of a warm afternoon,

they think we are looking back at them.

Which makes them lift their oars and fall silent and wait like parents for us to close our eyes.

For thirty years we have closed our eyes and listened to your oars rowing through heaven.

We gratefully thank all the compassionate people who have given us the strength to survive our tragedy and carry their love forward.

