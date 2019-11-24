|
|
Laurence Alfred Milton Ulrich
October 30, 1922 –
November 10, 2019
Resident of Livermore, CA
(formerly of Toledo, OH)
Laurence ("Larry") Ulrich passed away peacefully at his home in Livermore, California, on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Over the past several years he had battled increasing challenges with Dysphagia. The family appreciates the assistance of From the Heart home-care services and Hope Hospice in making Larry's final days more comfortable.
Larry was born in Toledo, Ohio, as the only child of Rose Bertha Kuechenmeister and Harold Dean Ulrich, although he later had several half-brothers following the divorce of his parents and their remarriages. In 1932, Larry moved with his mother and stepfather to a 160 acre Homestead Act ranch in the foothills of southwestern Oregon. Raising goats for the sale of goat milk and cheese, the depression-era existence on a remote ranch taught Larry many practical skills. In 1941, the family left the ranch for Portland, Oregon where Larry began his apprenticeship as an electrician, following in his stepfather's footsteps. This was interrupted in October 1942 when Larry enlisted in the Army Air Force just before his 20th birthday. His color-blindness resulted in assignment as a radar technician and instructor for the 231st Army Air Force Base Unit, stationed in England and supporting the Allied air raids into 1945. He received several commendations and was honorably discharged in October 1945. He then returned briefly to Toledo where his stepmother introduced him to the babysitter of his half-brothers and what turned out to be his future wife Sara. Larry returned to Portland and carried on a long-distance love affair with Sara while continuing his electrical apprenticeship. Larry and Sara were married in Toledo in June 1946 and then moved together to Portland where Sara worked for the Forest Service while Larry completed his apprenticeship. Larry and Sara started their family in March 1947 with the birth of their son Thomas and shortly afterwards, the three moved back to Toledo "for good".
The family grew to four children with a daughter Elizabeth and two more sons, Jerry and Jon. Larry continued as an electrician, joining Local 8 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, working on many projects at power generation plants, automotive factories and other commercial establishments over the years. He retired at age 65 and in 2017 he recorded his 75th year as a member of IBEW Local 8. He was a good bowler and dancer but most of all an easy-going and very honest man, and a great husband and father, known to his kids as "Big Larry". Sara and Larry were also long-time members of Olivet Lutheran Church in Sylvania, where they raised their family before sending them off to college and careers of their own. Over the years, he and Sara took the family on epic driving vacations from Ohio to the west coast, exposing them to the wide-open spaces and mountains that he
experienced in his youth. His children returned the favor, all eventually moving to California and giving their parents good reasons to continue to make those trips "out west". Finally, in 2014, Larry and Sara made the move to California themselves.
Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Sara (2017) and daughter, Beth Ulrich (2010). Larry is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Tom and Meredith of Ladera Ranch, Jerry and Toni of Paso Robles and Jon and Polly of Carlsbad; grandchildren, Amy, Stacey, Heather, Ashley, Alex, Jon Jr. and Chase, and numerous great grandchildren.
Donations in memory or Larry may be made to Hope Hospice in Dublin, California or to Olivet Lutheran Church in Sylvania, Ohio.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019