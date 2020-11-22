1/1
Laurence Byron "Larry" Edwards Sr.
1939 - 2020
Laurence "Larry" Byron Edwards, Sr.

Laurence "Larry" Byron Edwards, Sr., 81, was born to William and Leota Edwards on February 23, 1939, in Xenia, Ohio and died at his home in Kilgore,Texas, on November 6, 2020. He retired from Ford and USPS. Larry was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on July 9, 1971. Larry was predeceased by his parents; son, Laurence Byron Jr.; and brother, Gary A. Edwards Sr.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy; sister, Saundra (Leon) Sims; children, Cynthia Wright, Michael (Audrey), Byron (Yvonne), Christopher, Timothy (Sunny), Lauricia, Ericka Patterson; step-daughters, Heather, Autumn and Amber Ferguson; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral Talk will be on Zoom November 28, 2020 @ 3pm EST/ 2:00pm CST by Jehovah's Witnesses.


Published in The Blade from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Service
02:00 PM
Zoom
