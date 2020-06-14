Laurence "Larry" KishLaurence Edward Kish, age 88, of Waterville, Ohio passed away June 11, 2020 at home, surrounded by his loving family. Larry was born May 17, 1932 to Emery and Anna (Scully) Kish. He was a 1950 Central Catholic High School graduate and a 1963 Graduate of the University of Toledo's College of Business. Larry married Mary Alice (Crawford) August 22, 1953 in St. Hedwig Catholic Church. They lived and raised their family for 50 years in Toledo's Birckhead Place Neighborhood. Larry served his country as a Master Sargent in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a founding member of the Korean War Veterans of Northwest Ohio where he served as Chaplain. Larry was a member of the Community Chest, United Appeal Budget Committee for over 25 years, a member of American Legion Post 545, the VFW Post 5530 and a Junior Achievement advisor. He was a supervisor at Chrysler Corporation's Perrysburg Machining Plant, until retiring in 1989. He will be remembered as a great husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.Surviving are his loving wife of 67 years, Mary Alice; children, Linda (Robert) Schrinel, Sharon (Armando) Corpus, Glenn Kish, Paulette (Scott) Hoffman, Janet (Drew) Ragan, Robert (Laura) Kish, Jennifer (David) Lutz and Victoria (Wayne) Phillips. Also surviving are 28 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.Greeting him in Heaven are his parents; brothers, Donald and Richard; sister, Norma Kish; and grandson, Joseph Ragan.Friends may visit at Urbanski Funeral Home, a Life Celebration Home 5055 Secor Rd. Toledo, Ohio Tuesday June 16, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where a Rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will begin Wednesday June 17, at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church Maumee, Ohio, where the Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. with Fr. Eric Schild officiating. Interment will follow in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Toledo, Ohio.