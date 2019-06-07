|
|
Laurie Dangler
Laurie Dangler was born on August 5, 1970, in Toledo, Ohio, and died on June 1, 2019, in Westerville, Ohio, at the age of 48 years old. She is predeceased by her parents, Randolph and Paulette Rudes.
She is survived by her husband, Doug; daughter, Rebecca; son, Evan; sisters, Angela Jimerson, Abigail (Jeremy) King, Lindsey (Thomas) Milam; nephews, Gregory Jimerson, Nicholas Jimerson and Timothy King; and niece, Sarah Jimerson.
Laurie was a central Ohio physician who touched the lives of many patients. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The Ohio State University Roc On Research Fund for Neuro-Oncology Center #313389 https://www.osu.edu/giving/
www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Blade on June 7, 2019