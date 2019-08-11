|
|
Laurie L. Coci
Laurie L. Coci, age 44, of Toledo, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at home on Sunday, August 4, 2019. She was born on February 12, 1975 to Raymond and Sharon (Pedigo) Rayoum in Toledo.
She was preceded in death by her mom, Sharon Miller. Laurie is survived by loving son, Kyle (Vanessa Allen) VanTassel; partner and best friend, Kelli Morris; step-son, Nathan Morris; father, Raymond Rayoum; sister, Amy (Jody) Whittecar;
The family will receive guests on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 2 – 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900) with Funeral Services beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
To leave a special message for Laurie's family, please visit
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 11, 2019