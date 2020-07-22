Laurie Sue Metzler1963 - 2020Laurie Sue Metzler, 57, of Perrysburg, passed away July 20, 2020. She was born to Bill and Nancy Davis on April 9, 1963, in Oregon, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her father, Bill Davis, who passed on September 28, 2002 and her loving husband, Dennis Metzler, who passed on December 10, 2015.Laurie is survived by her mother, Nancy Davis; siblings, Jo Ann Werner, Billy (Krista) Davis and Eddy Davis; her daughter, Mary (James) Shields; and her son, Dennis Metzler, Jr.Laurie was known for her wonderful cooking, especially for preparing large family meals. She was also a skilled and dedicated softball player and enjoyed winning. Family memories include camping trips with her husband, son and daughter to campgrounds in Indiana and Ohio.A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.