LaVerta Rayman
LaVerta Rayman, age 100, of Toledo, passed away January 22, 2020, at Lutheran Village at Wolfcreek. LaVerta was born February 18, 1919, in Toledo to Carl and Edna (Norden) Miller. LaVerta graduated from Libbey High School in 1937. LaVerta was employed for 25 years at Churchill's Market on Byrne Road. She was an avid Michigan Wolverines fan. In her free timek she enjoyed making ceramics and won many awards for her work. Her family enjoyed her baking and cooking, she was known for her German potato salad and apple pies. She belonged to Good Bears of the World. LaVerta enjoyed traveling especially to Hawaii and Switzerland.
In addition to her parents; LaVerta was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Rayman; sister, June Idzkowski and brother, Leon Miller. She is survived by her daughter, Carole (Glenn) Krisher Mohre; son, Michael Rayman; son, Donald (Connie) Rayman; daughter, Cindy Rayman; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive guests Monday, January 27, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Providence Lutheran Church, 8131 Airport Highway (419-865-4548), where Funeral Services will begin Monday at 12:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Providence Lutheran Church "Raise the Roof fund" in LaVerta's memory.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020