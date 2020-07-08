1/
Lavonna Bittner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lavonna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lavonna Bittner

Lavonna J. Bittner, 83, of Martin, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at her residence. She was born on May 19, 1937, in Toledo to Ralph and Mary (Cordrey) Clear. She was raised by her paternal grandmother until she married Don Bittner, with whom she spent 63 years of marriage.

Lavonna was an avid reader and was a member of many local book clubs in Genoa and Elmore. She loved traveling, having visited most of the states. Don and Lavonna were Sprint car enthusiasts and followed many races across Ohio and Pennsylvania. She was an amazing pie baker with her specialty being a cherry peach pie. Lavonna also volunteered at Otterbeing Portage Valley and was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Elliston, Ohio.

Lavonna is survived by her husband, Don; daughters, Shelley Beam and Laurie Parlette, both of Perrysburg; 4 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren with #5 on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandmother; and Uncle Bill, whom she considered her brother.

Services of Lavonna will be private for the family. Interment will be at Elliston Cemetery. The family suggests that memorial contribution for Lavonna be directed to Trinity United Church of Christ, 17955 W. 3rd Street, Elliston, Ohio, 43432 or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Road, Perrysburg, Ohio, 43551. The family has entrusted arrangements to the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West Street, Genoa, Ohio, 43430. To send online condolences, please visit: www.walkerfuneralhomes.com

walkerfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
(419) 855-4010
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved