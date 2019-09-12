|
|
Lavonne Johnny Weihrouch
Lavonne Johnny Weihrouch, 89 years, of Temperance, MI passed away on September 11, 2019 in Ebeid Hospice Sylvania, OH. The son of John and Ilia (Keck) Weihrouch he was born on December 18, 1929 in Paulding, OH.
A very family oriented man he was always ready and willing to lend a helping hand to anyone that needed it. He was an avid reader who was knowledgeable in everything about health and well-being. President of the Custodial Union he worked for Bedford Public Schools for 30 years.
Lavonne is survived by his children, Joyce Jaegle, Tamara (Randy Alcock) Weihrouch, Amy (Jeremy) Riley; sister, Virginia; 15 grandchildren to whom he was a father figure to three, Meliesa (Kenneth) Rice, Megan (David) D'Agastino, Autumn West and 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Agnes, children, Judy, Steven, Wendy; brother, Dale Weihrouch; step-siblings and grandson, Christopher.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Ave. Temperance, MI where the funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Bedford Memorial Cemetery.
bedfordfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 12, 2019