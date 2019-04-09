Lawrence A. Arnold



December 18, 1938 - April 2, 2019



Lawrence "Larry" Albert Arnold, age 80, passed away on April 2, 2019. He was born December 18, 1938. Beloved husband of Joyce for 59 years. Proud and loving father of Laura (Ed) Wright and Jeffrey (Kellie) Arnold, and loving and doting grandfather of Erik, Brandon, and Benjamin Wright, and Kyle, Jason, and Jacob Arnold. Son of the late Ruthanna Barth and Grady Albert Arnold, Larry was the oldest of eleven children. Larry is survived by brothers Ronald Bame, Roger (Jane) Bame, William (Penny) Barth, Christopher (Danee Lee) Barth, Kevin Barth, Kip (Stacy) Barth, and sisters Kathy Fields, Karen (Bruce) McElroy, and Pamela (Jerry) Lawrence, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and his very special Aunt, Sharlet Hill. He was also preceded in death by his sister Debra Barth.



Larry graduated from Scott High School in Toledo in 1956, and later from the University of Toledo in 1962 with a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree, majoring in Marketing. He had a successful career in Sales Management with several major food companies, including Del Monte, Sunshine, and Sanders, before retiring from Best Foods at age 59. He had a lifelong interest in history and particularly in the American Civil War. He enjoyed researching history and traveling and touring various historical sites before his stroke in 2008. He was a past member of the Plymouth and Canton Historical Societies and the Ann Arbor Civil War Round Table. Active in junior athletic sports and an avid supporter of local high school sports, Larry was a coach for his daughter, Laura, and son, Jeff, for many years in the junior leagues, and once served as President of the Plymouth Canton Junior Basketball Association. In recent years, he had been an avid follower and proud grandfather of his grandsons' athletic activities and accomplishments. Larry enjoyed all types of music, particularly the Big Bands of the early 1940's.



He always thought his greatest legacy was his children and grandchildren. Larry will be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



Visitation for Larry will take place on Thursday from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCabe Funeral Home, 851 N. Canton Center Rd., Canton, MI 48187. Visitation will continue Friday at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service and take place in Toledo Memorial Park at 6382 Monroe Street, Sylvania, OH 43560.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to .



Published in The Blade from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019