Lawrence BoeselOctober 22, 1935 - August 7, 2020Lawrence F. Boesel, 84, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away in his home on August 7th. "Larry" as he was always known to his family and friends, was a charismatic presence – a thoughtful man with a kind heart and a quick wit. He will be deeply missed by those who knew him.A lifelong Toledo resident, he was a graduate of DeVilbiss High School where he was captain of the men's track team and a member of the all-Toledo football team. An avid athlete, Boesel also attended Culver Naval Summer School where he set several swimming records. He attended the University of Michigan for two years before transferring to The Ohio State University where he graduated with a degree in dentistry.While he was the rare athlete who ran men's track at Michigan and Ohio State, he remained a strong Buckeye supporter in his adult life. He later served in the U.S. Air Force, providing medical care to service men and women stationed at Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota.Following his military service, Boesel opened his own dental practice in Toledo before relocating to the community of Rossford where he spent his career serving neighborhood families. Dedicated to serving the underprivileged, he donated all of his dental equipment and machinery to dental providers in Haiti upon his retirement.An enthusiastic snow skier, he was an active member and an early president of the Toledo Ski Club, traveling all over the country to find the "perfect powder" and après ski experience with his many friends. In later life, he enjoyed golf and ocean cruise travel as well. Like his parents, he was a lifelong member of Epworth United Methodist Church in Toledo.Boesel was preceded in death by his wife, the former Elaine Hitchcock; and his parents, Florence and Milton C. Boesel. The youngest of four siblings, he is survived by his sisters, Mary Jane Christian of Metairie, Louisiana and Suzanne Northcraft of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; and his brother, Milton C. Boesel, Jr. of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida and Leland, Michigan. He is also survived by his longtime companion, Janice Simon of Toledo.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Epworth United Methodist Church of Toledo or the Toledo Humane Society. A celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date.