MR. LAWRENCE CROWELL, JR.
Mr. Crowell Jr., 70, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, in the University of Toledo Medical Center. He was a 1967 graduate of the Jesup W.Scott High School and was Cement Mason for the Local 886. He is survived by son, Lawrence Crowell, III; 4 sisters and 4 brothers. Funeral Services will be 11 am Monday, April 29, 2019, at the Union Grove Baptist Church, 3232 Nebraska Ave. 43607, preceded by a 10 am Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend J.L. Spears, Pastor.
Published in The Blade on Apr. 26, 2019