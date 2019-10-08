|
Lawrence D. Hohenbrink
Lawrence D. Hohenbrink, 93, formerly of Walbridge, Ohio passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center. Larry was born on July 21, 1926 to John L. and Helen E. (Dugan) Hohenbrink. He was a 1944 Oak Harbor High School graduate. Larry was a very proud WWII U.S. Navy Veteran. On October 21, 1947 he married Catherine L Schumaker who preceded him in death in 2017 after 70 years of marriage. He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Bono, Ohio. Larry had worked in real estate for many years with Scholz Homes and BJ Snyder Company. He also worked for Pure Oil. He and his wife, Katie owned and operated Blackberry Corners Tavern from 1963 until 1975. After retiring the two of them spent many winters in Ruskin, Florida. Larry was a 4th degree Knight of Columbus and had also belonged to VFW Post 7510 and DAV Post 29. Larry enjoyed playing poker; his true passion was spending time with Katie, his children and grandchildren.
Larry is survived by his children, Beth A. (Robert) Reitler, Jill T. (Jack) Mathews, Carol S. Ceniceros, John H. (Patti) Hohenbrink, Larry D. (Tim) Hohenbrink Jr.; grandchildren, Mark, Angie, Randy, Lori, Dan, Susie, Kim, Cathy, Christy, Steve, Matt, Ashley, 27 great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Sue (Larry) Detzel.
Visitation will be held at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, Oregon on Wednesday from 2-8 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Bono, 1105 N. Elliston Rd., on Thursday at 11:00 am and where the family will greet beginning at 10 am. Interment will follow in Elliston Cemetery. Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy in Larry's memory are asked to consider Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Bono.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019