Lawrence "Larry" E. Cassavore
Lawrence "Larry" Cassavore, 68, of Toledo, Ohio, went to be with his heavenly father on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Born November 9, 1951, in Toledo, Ohio, he was the son of Norman E. and Helen V. (Hiatt) Cassavore. A 1970 graduate of the former Macomber High School, he then served his country for 27 years in the U.S. Navy (Seabees). Larry married his high school sweetheart, Linda Dickson on October 17, 1970 at the Toledo Gospel Tabernacle (First Alliance Church), where he was a member. He was also a member of the American Legion, 587, Conn-Weissenberger Post and the American Legion Riders. He was employed as a metal fabricator for Kaufman Engineering Systems for 35 years, retiring in 2018.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Linda; children, Lawrence (Katy) Cassavore, II, Lori (Tim Craig) Cassavore, Lee (Jessica) Cassavore, Lynette (Samuel) Reese, and Lacey (Jerry) Bracy; sisters, Norma (Vale) Kimple and Charleen (Eddie) Adkins; 9 grandchildren, 2 great granddaughters and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m., Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 9, 2020. Memorials may be made to the First Alliance Church or .
Published in The Blade on Mar. 6, 2020