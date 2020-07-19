1/1
Lawrence Edmund "Larry" Spieldenner
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence "Larry" Edmund Spieldenner

June 16, 1942 - July 13, 2020

Lawrence "Larry" Edmund Spieldenner passed away on July 13, 2020, at the age of 78, in Port Charlotte, Florida. He was born on June 16, 1942, in Fremont, Ohio, to Edmund and Margaret (nee Gonya) Spieldenner. Larry was a graduate of St. Wendelin High School in Fostoria, Ohio, before going on to obtain his Realtor's License. He found his true calling in Sales, later building a strong Shaklee organization which flourished under his leadership. Never content to do just one thing, Larry also led his career on a path of starting many other endeavors.

Larry was a free spirit with many passions in life. He promised himself to learn a new skill or hobby every year and he loved to share what he learned with others. Larry's many hobbies included learning how to fly airplanes, SCUBA Diving, tools and construction, riding motorcycles, raising bees and chickens, boating, fishing, hunting, gardening, cooking, photography, fermenting foods, politics, various Congregations of Church, helping people, and collecting collectibles. Some reading this may have been lucky enough to receive a jar of Larry's own honey. Larry had an exuberance for socializing and loved to be an integral part of a gathering. He honed his speaking skills and storytelling ability through Toastmasters. And we all know how much Larry liked to tell stories.

Larry got to see much of the World. He lived most of his life in Toledo, Ohio and later moved to Port Charlotte to be with his family. He earned many national and international trips through Shaklee alongside his brother Bob. He also traveled the United States to visit his son's family and many siblings. Larry's most memorable trips were to Hawaii, Bahamas, Chicago, London, Paris, Alaska, Bardstown, KY where he briefly went to school, and to Oxford, OH, to visit his son in college. Larry was a great travel companion because he was always willing to participate in any spontaneous adventure.

Larry is survived by his son, Lawrence Jr., who was his pride and joy. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Kristin and grandchildren, Lawson, Katelyn and Luke Spieldenner of Glenview, Illinois, to whom he gave endless praise and encouragement. As the oldest of twelve, Larry is survived by his siblings, Bob (Lien) Spieldenner of San Diego, Richard (Bonnie) of Albion, Maine, Ann (Alan) Szucs of Amherst, Ohio, Eugene (Pam) Spieldenner of St. Augustine, Florida, Patrick (Karen) Spieldenner and Christopher Spieldenner of Port Charlotte, Michael (Sarah) Spieldenner of Brooklyn, New York, and Maureen (Craig) Barton of Half Moon Bay, California; his former wife, Ursula Newman; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Timothy and Mark; and infant sister, Theresa. Everyone will miss Larry and his big heart dearly.

A Celebration of Larry's Life will be held at a later date. Kays-Ponger Funeral Home of Port Charlotte is handling arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jul. 19 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kays-Ponger Funeral Home
2405 Harbor Boulevard
Port Charlotte, FL 33952
(941) 625-4113
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kays-Ponger Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 17, 2020
Grove of 100 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Janice rohr
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved