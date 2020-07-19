Lawrence "Larry" Edmund Spieldenner



June 16, 1942 - July 13, 2020



Lawrence "Larry" Edmund Spieldenner passed away on July 13, 2020, at the age of 78, in Port Charlotte, Florida. He was born on June 16, 1942, in Fremont, Ohio, to Edmund and Margaret (nee Gonya) Spieldenner. Larry was a graduate of St. Wendelin High School in Fostoria, Ohio, before going on to obtain his Realtor's License. He found his true calling in Sales, later building a strong Shaklee organization which flourished under his leadership. Never content to do just one thing, Larry also led his career on a path of starting many other endeavors.



Larry was a free spirit with many passions in life. He promised himself to learn a new skill or hobby every year and he loved to share what he learned with others. Larry's many hobbies included learning how to fly airplanes, SCUBA Diving, tools and construction, riding motorcycles, raising bees and chickens, boating, fishing, hunting, gardening, cooking, photography, fermenting foods, politics, various Congregations of Church, helping people, and collecting collectibles. Some reading this may have been lucky enough to receive a jar of Larry's own honey. Larry had an exuberance for socializing and loved to be an integral part of a gathering. He honed his speaking skills and storytelling ability through Toastmasters. And we all know how much Larry liked to tell stories.



Larry got to see much of the World. He lived most of his life in Toledo, Ohio and later moved to Port Charlotte to be with his family. He earned many national and international trips through Shaklee alongside his brother Bob. He also traveled the United States to visit his son's family and many siblings. Larry's most memorable trips were to Hawaii, Bahamas, Chicago, London, Paris, Alaska, Bardstown, KY where he briefly went to school, and to Oxford, OH, to visit his son in college. Larry was a great travel companion because he was always willing to participate in any spontaneous adventure.



Larry is survived by his son, Lawrence Jr., who was his pride and joy. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Kristin and grandchildren, Lawson, Katelyn and Luke Spieldenner of Glenview, Illinois, to whom he gave endless praise and encouragement. As the oldest of twelve, Larry is survived by his siblings, Bob (Lien) Spieldenner of San Diego, Richard (Bonnie) of Albion, Maine, Ann (Alan) Szucs of Amherst, Ohio, Eugene (Pam) Spieldenner of St. Augustine, Florida, Patrick (Karen) Spieldenner and Christopher Spieldenner of Port Charlotte, Michael (Sarah) Spieldenner of Brooklyn, New York, and Maureen (Craig) Barton of Half Moon Bay, California; his former wife, Ursula Newman; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Timothy and Mark; and infant sister, Theresa. Everyone will miss Larry and his big heart dearly.



A Celebration of Larry's Life will be held at a later date. Kays-Ponger Funeral Home of Port Charlotte is handling arrangements.





