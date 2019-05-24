Resources More Obituaries for Lawrence DuMouchelle Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lawrence F. DuMouchelle

1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) DETROIT - Lawrence F. DuMouchelle, whose family business appraised and auctioned estates, collections, and distinctive objects and won customers among decorators and homeowners seeking just the right painting, even bric-a-brac, died May 16 in Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Mich. He was 84.



He had cancer, his son Robert said.



Mr. DuMouchelle of Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., was president of DuMouchelle Art Galleries on East Jefferson Avenue, a brick building across from the Renaissance Center where passersby might notice a suit of armor alongside an antique armoire alongside statuary or a chandelier in the show windows.



"They had a very good reputation, and there wasn't anything like it in Toledo," said Jackie Rousseau Werner, associated since 1960 with the Deluxe Frame Shop on Cherry Street. "He was always very fair with us."



When multiple Fortune 500 companies had headquarters in Toledo, the Deluxe Frame Shop helped outfit the offices and homes of the multiple executives attached to each firm. The shop explained to Mr. DuMouchelle or his late brother Ernest what a client sought - a particular piece, a style.



The brothers understood and set aside items before they could be offered at auction.



"They called us so we could satisfy our customers," Ms. Rousseau Werner said.



Mr. DuMouchelle and the firm through the decades handled estates and collections from Perrysburg and Rossford. This century, the firm auctioned antiques from the estates of the late Dana Corp. chairman Rene McPherson and his wife, Nancy. Two works by famed Toledo painter Edmund Osthaus yielded more than $60,000 at auction.



"We always had good relationships with the Toledo Museum of Art and the Toledo Club," Mr. DuMouchelle's son Robert said. The Taylors, of the automotive dealerships, "have been wonderful friends and customers."



Colleen Demczuk, Steve Taylor's daughter, was an intern at DuMouchelle while an art history student in college. She later worked there. Mr. DuMouchelle "was very personable. As soon as you talked to him, he made you feel so comfortable," she said.



Born July 2, 1934, in Detroit to Charlotte and Joseph DuMouchelle and the oldest of five, he helped in the family business from age 11. He aspired to study law and accounting at the University of Notre Dame, but helped run the business when his father became ill. He took over at age 22, after his father's death.



"He loved artwork. He loved research," his son said. "He loved learning about not only history, but why did they create this, who commissioned the creator."



Mr. DuMouchelle had been an appraiser on public television's Antiques Roadshow.



He and the former Mary Jo McCarthy married in 1956. She died in 2014.



Surviving are his daughters, Laurie, Nan, and Sue; sons, Joe and Robert DuMouchelle; sister, Joan Walker; brother, Norman DuMouchelle; 17 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Chas. Verheyden Funeral Home, Grosse Pointe Park, Mich., with prayers at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. May 31 at St. Paul Church on the Lake, Grosse Pointe Farms, where the body will be after 9:30 a.m.



The family suggests tributes to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, Detroit; the St. Paul Educational Trust, Grosse Pointe; the University of Detroit Jesuit High School Scholarship Fund, Detroit, and the Beaumont Hospital Foundation, Grosse Pointe.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on May 24, 2019