Lawrence F. Marckel Sr.
1937 - 2020
Lawrence F. Marckel Sr.

Lawrence Frederick Marckel, Sr., 82, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the Spring Meadows Extended Care, Holland, Ohio. He was born on November 28, 1937, in Toledo, Ohio, to Orville and Alta (Markley) Marckel.

Lawrence served in the United States Navy from 1955 to 1963 and was honorably discharged. Lawrence worked at the Plabell Rubber Products, Inc. as the Scheduler of Production for many years. Larry married Betty A. Reynolds on December 19, 1957. Lawrence loved playing cards, fishing and was an avid Ohio State football and Detroit Tigers fan.

Lawrence was preceded in death by his sisters, Gerry, Violet, Joan, Linda and Mary Ann; brothers, Gene, Tom, Wayne and Steve. He is survived by his wife, Betty; son, Larry; daughter, Sherry (Kevin) Carr; 4 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren and brothers, Roger and John (Carol) Marckel.

Services will be private for the family. The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of Northwest Ohio for all of their care and compassion.

walterfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
