Lawrence H. Leffel
Lawrence H Leffel born August 14th, 1942, passed away of natural causes March 3rd, 2019. He is succeeded by his wife, Lois Leffel; brothers, Jack and Richard Leffel, and sister Georgia Colour. He is survived by his son, Christopher Leffel; daughter, Brianne Pirrwitz (David); step daughter, Marlo Sebetto (Erik ); grandchildren, Alece, Jeffery, Richie,and Ciara; sisters, Betty jo smizer, Sandra M. Lake, and Marjorie A. Pearse.
Larry served in the US Airforce for many years. He was a hard worker in his careers as a plant manager and salesman. Devoted husband and father. He enjoyed boating and spending time with his many friends and family. A memorial will be held for all who would like to attend at 3pm on Sunday, March, 24th 2019 at the 19th hole located at 3236 W. Sylvania Avenue Toledo, Ohio 43613.Any donations would be appreciated to VA.gov.
Published in The Blade on Mar. 22, 2019