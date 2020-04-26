Lawrence J. "Larry" Detzel 07/31/1932 - 04/23/2020 Larry Detzel (87) passed away April 23, 2020 at Kingston of Perrysburg. He was born in Manly, Iowa on July 31, 1932 to German immigrant parents, William and Catherine (Schrow) Detzel. Larry graduated from Harris-Elmore High School in 1950 and played football. On August 22, 1953, he married his high school sweetheart, Sue Hohenbrink at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Genoa, OH. He lovingly referred to her as "My Susie" Upon graduation, disappointed he couldn't attend college, he went to work in maintenance for Permaglass in Genoa. Working his way up and learning all phases of the business, he went on to build tempered glass furnaces, install auxiliary equipment and run operations in FL and CA. In 1981, he started Chipmatic Tool & Machine, Inc. in Elmore and retired in 1996. Larry was the 11th of 12 children. He was preceded in death by 10 siblings. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Sue; children, Diane (Marty) Hames of Maumee, Mike (Kim) Detzel of Oak Harbor, Connie (Ed) Sander of Curtice and Becky (Charlie) Laux of Elizabethtown, KY; grandchildren, Nathan and Tracy Krumnow, Sara Gaines, Katie Kwiatkowski, Andrew "Bubba" Sander, Nick and Zach Laux; six great grandchildren and one on the way; brother, Marlyn (Agnes) Detzel of Gibsonburg. A heartfelt thank you to the loving nurses and staff in Memory Care at Kingston of Perrysburg, where he was a resident for almost two years. The family suggests memorials be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or St. Rose Catholic Church, Perrysburg. A private service was held and officiated by Fr. George Wenzinger of St. Rose Catholic Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com. walkerfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.