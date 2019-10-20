|
|
Lawrence "Larry" J. McHale
Lawrence "Larry" McHale passed away peacefully on October 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was born to Cornelius and Ruth (Stalker) McHale on July 16, 1946. He grew up in East Toledo where he is still close with childhood friends.
Larry went to Good Shepherd Grade School and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1964. He received his Bachelors of Education from The University of Toledo.
Even though Larry loved teaching and coaching sports, he worked at the Toledo Hospital for 23 years in Hemodynamic Monitoring, where lasting friendships developed with the Toledo Hospital family. He also met his soulmate of 44 years, Janice (Welty) McHale, there.
Larry then pursued his teaching and coaching career at Queen of Apostles Catholic Grade School. He coached track, cross country and basketball, bonding closely with his beloved families, staff and his blessed Sisters of Notre Dame, of which he was an Associate. He was totally committed to the CYO organization.
Larry loved playing sports as well as following them. Hockey was his favorite and he and his Toledo Traveling Old Timers family have made many memories.
Larry and his wife were also blessed to reside in Rossford for many years and made beautiful memories with their "Ridge Runner" neighbors.
In his later years, Larry wrote articles for the Bend of the River magazine. He also was a member of the Prizm Creative Community in which he won many awards for his work.
In addition to his wife, Larry is survived by his children, Shannon McHale and Kevin McHale; and their mom, Mary Beins. Also left to cherish his memory are his beloved cousins, Nancy Kolady and her family, Sue Hartman, and Rod (Linda) Weissenberger. He was very close to his brothers-in-law Ron (Kaye) Welty and Tim (Becky) Welty and their families, as well as his many cousins-in-law.
Larry and his wife were so very blessed with so much love, caring and support from neighbors, friends and family throughout these trying times.
Visitation will be at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Thursday, November 7th from 2:00 -8:00 p.m. where a Rosary will begin at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at All Saints Catholic Church in Rossford on Friday, November 8, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private.
Memorials may take the form of a contribution to the donor's choice. Please leave a condolence message and view Larry's tribute video at
www.coylefuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 20, 2019