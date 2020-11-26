Lawrence K. Beavers
Larry K. Beavers, 91, of Millbury, passed away on November 23, 2020 at his residence. He was born on June 24, 1929 to Roy and Olive (Gregory) Beavers. Larry was a proud graduate of DeVilbiss High School and a graduate of the University of Toledo. Larry earned a Bachelor's and Master's degrees in accounting. Larry was also a certified public accountant (CPA) and attended David Business College where he obtained certificates in advanced executive secretarial training with shorthand and typing. He mastered and found these skills helpful in securing jobs later in the Navy.
Larry loved the Navy where he served during the Korean War. His "sea duty" included serving on the USS Antietam aircraft carrier where his combat duty was involved with launching and retrieving of airplanes. Larry always was amazed at how you could put over 100 airplanes and 3,000 sailors on a carrier and it safely floated. Larry also served on board a destroyer that carried two groups of "frogmen". This duty group made two drops and recovery during their mission in the Korean War.
Larry's 45 years of government service began with Lake Motor Freight as a billing clerk, general accounting (GAO) as a traveling auditor, claims assistant with the social security administration, the United States Post Office and finally with the US Treasury Department where he complete his successful career, retiring in 1989.
Larry was never bored with life as he was an extremely avid reader and loved to pass the time with a "good" book. One of Larry's guiding principles in life was "no one cares how much you know until they know how much you care"… This quality was shared with his children and grandchildren and he instilled in all of them to be hard workers, problem-solvers and kind and caring individuals. He will be greatly missed by his family who loved to spend time with him! Larry had enjoyed retirement years at his cottage at Lake James with his family, watching the sunset every evening on the lake. Larry and Pat enjoyed and traveled extensively throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada and Alaska. Traveling on the train from Windsor to Toronto was a highlight and favorite trip that they enjoyed.
In his earlier years, Larry enjoyed coaching softball and baseball for his children. He also played baseball in the Toledo Federation League at Scott Park, Ottawa Park and Detweiler Park. Larry was an active member of St. Ignatius Church and Our Lady of Lourdes. He was also a Knight of Columbus officer for the Genoa Council and the American Legion. Larry served on the Board of Directors for the United Services and the Treasury Department Credit Unions.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Olive and Roy Beavers; brother, Chuck (JoAnn) Beavers; and brother-in-law, David Roellig. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Pat (Marshall) Beavers; his children, Brenda (Don) Murphy, Bruce (Lori) Beavers, Becky (Chris) Abbey and Beverly (Scott) Mackiewicz; his sister, Shirley Roellig; grandchildren, Mallory & Matt Murphy, Jessica & Andrew Abbey, Brad (Lauren) Beavers, Beverly (Andy) Foltz, Taylor Beavers, Madison and Scotty Mackiewicz Jr.; and great-granchildren, Ava Beavers and Riley Foltz.
A special thanks to Larry's caregivers, Rick Trouten and Terri Otto. They are truly appreciated for their kindness and compassion during this transition of life. The family would also like to thank all the friends and family that have supported them during this difficult time. We would like to thank hospice for all the kindness they have shown us.
Thank you Dad for being a caring, loving and supportive dad and husband. We have learned very valuable "life lessons" from you and your guidance throughout the years. We were blessed with your love and caring nature.
Visitation for Larry will be on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West Street, Genoa, Ohio, 43430 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Allen Township Cemetery. Face masks will be required and social distancing observed. Memorial contributions in Larry's memory may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Road, Perrysburg, Ohio, 43551, Knights of Columbus- Genoa Council or Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 304 Main Street, Genoa, Ohio, 43430. Those wishing to express their sympathy to the family can leave an online condolence at www.walkerfuneralhomes.comwalkerfuneralhomes.com