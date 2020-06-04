Lawrence R. Drouillard
Lawrence R. Drouillard

Nov. 16, 1926 - May 30, 2020

Lawrence "Larry" R. Drouillard passed away on May 30, 2020. Larry was born to James H. and Clara Drouillard on November 16, 1926 in Toledo, Ohio. He was a glazer by trade and worked many years for Toledo Mirror and Toledo Plate Glass.

Larry and his wife traveled extensively throughout the United States and Europe. He was a member of the Eagles on Jackman Rd. where he and Jane would go dancing every Wednesday afternoon.

He was honorably discharged from the US Army in 1946 after serving overseas in WWII. Larry is a lifetime member of the VFW.

Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Jane, of 55 years; his sister, Iona Ellison; brother, Kenneth Drouillard; and son, Timothy Drouillard. He is survived by his children, Judy (Michael) Burzynski, Larry Drouillard, Kristina (Doug) Dusseau, Kevin Drouillard, Shelly (William) Stahl; and his daughter-in-law, Shawn Drouillard; brother, James Drouillard Jr; step children, Ann (Bob) Wisniewski, David Keller; 24 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and 7 great great grandchildren; 2 step grandchildren.

It is with sincere Thanks to Ohio Living Hospice for their wondercul care for the past 16 months. They were there for the entire family and will always be eternally grateful.

The family suggest contributions in Larry's memory be directed to Ohio Living Hospice, 1830 S. Reynolds Rd., Toledo, OH, 43614


Published in The Blade from Jun. 4 to Jun. 9, 2020.
