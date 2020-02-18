Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Colonel Lawrence R. Huckels


1935 - 2020
Colonel Lawrence R. Huckels Obituary
Colonel Lawrence R. Huckels

Lawrence (Larry) Huckels, loving father and grandfather, died in Louisville, Ohio, on January 27th, 2020. He was born in Canton, Ohio, June 30, 1935, to Ernest and Ada (Denious) Huckels. Larry served thirty-six years with the United States Air Force and Ohio National Guard, where he retired in 1989 as a USAF Colonel. He was the recipient of many awards and decorations, including the Legion of Merit for meritorious achievement and service during his long and distinguished military career. Since his retirement, Larry was closely associated with the Toledo, Ohio Chamber of Commerce where he served on their military affairs committee and as the Coordinator and Director of the Toledo Air Show. After raising his family in Swanton, Ohio, he returned to the Louisville area in 1996. He was an avid outdoorsman, a longtime member of the Elks Lodge and Louisville Eagles.

Larry leaves behind his loving children: son, Michael (Linda) of Bayfield, Colorado, daughter, Cynthia (Jim) Bush of Newport News, Virginia and son, Shawn (Kim) of Louisville; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; brother, Edward and sister, Carolyn, both of Louisville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Ada Huckels; brothers, Ernest and Harry.

Celebration of Life service will be held on February 22, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home located at 303 S. Chapel Street Louisville, Ohio.

Published in The Blade from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
