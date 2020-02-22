|
|
(News story) SWANTON, Ohio - Col. Lawrence R. Huckels, 84, long associated with what is now the 180th Fighter Wing at Toledo Express Airport, who coordinated air shows at the airport, died Jan. 27 at Aultman Compassionate Care in Canton.
He had congestive heart failure, his daughter, Cynthia Bush, said. While with the 180th, he and his family lived in Swanton. He moved in the late 1990s to Louisville, Ohio.
He retired as a colonel in the U.S. Air Force in 1989, the year he was promoted to that rank. He had served more than 35 years in the Ohio Air National Guard and was deputy commander for support of the 180th, which then had more than 900 personnel.
"He was Mr. 180th, as far as I'm concerned," said Dennis Coy, a retired lieutenant colonel, who enlisted in 1964 and got to know the future colonel.
"He came up through the ranks as an enlisted, and he always went back to that," Colonel Coy said. "That's how he got along with young troops, especially the enlisted. That's what made him a good officer."
Colonel Huckels adapted as the mission of the unit evolved and the aircraft were upgraded. "He could get along with anybody. He stood out," Colonel Coy said.
London Mitchell, who became a technical sergeant in the air guard, said Colonel Huckels "took an interest in the people who served with him. You knew what to expect from him. That's the mark of a good leader. He held the line. He was military."
Colonel Huckels often acted as community liaison for the 180th and served on the military affairs committee of what is now Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce. With the chamber, he directed air shows at Toledo Express, including in 1979, 1988, and 1997.
"There was a lot of planning. It takes somebody who has a good sense of management to pull off something like that," said Sergeant Mitchell, who helped promote air shows at the airport.
The Air Force Thunderbirds and the Army Golden Knights parachute teams were highlights of the 1979 show. An Air Force F-117A Stealth fighter was featured in 1997.
He was born June 30, 1935, in Canton to Ada and Ernest Huckels. He was a senior in high school when his father died. He left school to work and help support the family. As an adult, he received a GED.
His brother Ernest was discharged from the Navy as a fire marshal and, afterward, went to work for the Air National Guard at Toledo Express as a fire marshal. Colonel Huckels enlisted afterward and was assigned the 180th.
He was a master sergeant in 1966 when he was commissioned a first lieutenant in the air guard. He was put in charge of personnel management and training activities.
In 1978, then-Major Huckels was named commander of the 180th's combat support squadron, responsible for all support activities of the guard unit.
"It's pretty amazing he made it all the way to colonel without having an education other than a GED," his daughter said.
Surviving are his son, Michael Huckels; daughter, Cynthia Bush; brother, Edward Huckels; sister, Carolyn Huckels; seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will take place from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home, Louisville, Ohio.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 22, 2020