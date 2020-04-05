|
Lawrence R. "Larry" Stoeckley
Lawrence R. "Larry" Stoeckley, age 70, of Toledo, died March 29, 2020 at the Lakes of Sylvania. He was born July 1, 1949 in Toledo to the late Lawrence W. "Bud" and Thelma (Beltz) Stoeckley. Larry graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1967 and went on to a career with the railroad. He retired in 1988 from CSX where he was a brakeman and conductor. Following retirement, he designed websites for several local companies.
Larry was a classic car enthusiast and his 1957 Ford Thunderbird was a common sight at local car shows and "cruise-ins". He was the treasurer and webmaster for the Maumee Valley Thunderbird Club. Outgoing and friendly, Larry will also be remembered for his great sense of humor.
Surviving is his wife of more than 41 years, Patricia M. (Cousino) Stoeckley; and his son, Steven.
Larry will be laid to rest at Toledo Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020