Lawrence "Larry" Randolph HibbardMay 4, 1945 - May 19, 2020Larry Hibbard of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away suddenly at his home on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He was born on May 4, 1945, to Charlotte and Walter Hibbard, and had just celebrated his 75th birthday.Larry played baseball, becoming captain his senior year, and basketball during high school at the Albany Academy in Schenectady, NY. His classmates gave him the nickname "Bones" for being so skinny and tall. Larry received his Bachelor's Degree from Bowdoin College. After college and while earning his MBA from the University of Virginia, he served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. After graduating from UVA, Larry worked in Finance and General Management at Owens-Corning, Owens-Illinois, Libby-Owens-Ford, and Pilkington, along with several other small businesses in the Toledo area.Larry was a lifelong St Louis Cardinals fan, enjoyed following collegiate football and basketball, and was an avid reader. He also volunteered his free time with a children's reading advocacy group. Larry loved spending his time with his daughter, Betsy, at her little league games, rowing regattas, and eventually at weekend visits with her at the University of Indiana and then the University of Florida. They loved to cheer on the Hoosiers and Gators together. He also deeply cared for his friends in the Perrysburg area and stayed active with their weekly get-togethers. His brother, Douglas, remembers Larry as his best friend. Larry recently spent time in Florida with his daughter and son-in-law, meeting his first granddaughter, Penelope. He valued family and friendship, kindness and laughter, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.Larry was preceded in death by his father, Walter Hibbard; mother, Charlotte (Tracy) Hibbard; and sister, Diana Bitz. He is survived by his daughter, Betsy Yankopolus and husband Nick; brother, Douglas Hibbard; stepmother, Louise Hibbard; nephew, Anthony Bitz and wife Ashley; and granddaughter, Penelope Yankopolus.Larry's Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To be notified of future arrangements, please sign the Witzler Shank Funeral Home guest book at: