It is with great sadness that the family of Lawrence "Larry" Richard Sexton announces his passing after many years of battling prolonged illnesses, on Friday, April 24, 2020, at the age of 70 years. He passed away at his home in Victorville, CA, surrounded by his loved ones.

Larry will be lovingly remembered by his children, Marc (Maria) Sexton, Tracie (Mike) Dempsey, Richard "Ricky" (Kassandra) Sexton, and Aimee Sexton; his brother, Patrick "Rick" (Susan) Sexton; and his sister, Lynette (Sexton) Reiter. He will also be fondly remembered by his eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; step-children and grand-children; cousins, nieces and nephews; and many close friends.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Richard "Dick" and Mary Jane (Daczkowski) Sexton; his brother, Michael Sexton; his first wife of 24 years, Helen (Fulford) Sexton; and his second wife of 11 years, Patricia (Janovick) Sexton.

Larry will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Toledo, OH, and a memorial service to remember and honor his life will be scheduled at a later date.


Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.
